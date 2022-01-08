Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $3.88. 1,457,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,015. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

