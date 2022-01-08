Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,359 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

