Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,376,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

