Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MOHCY remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Motor Oil has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

