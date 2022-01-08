Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NWINF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWINF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.