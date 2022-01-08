TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

