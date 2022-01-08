Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

