Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,650 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,735 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Lufax stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.