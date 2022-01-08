Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,550 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

