Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 175.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 57.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 206,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 75,238 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 79,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 182,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

