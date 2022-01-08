Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,970 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MPC stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

