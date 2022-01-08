Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $17.27. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne bought 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,270 shares of company stock worth $296,059. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

