United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.40. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 96,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

