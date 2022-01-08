Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$4.89. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 34,452 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSC shares. downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

The company has a market cap of C$562.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.71.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

