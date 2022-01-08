Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,416.49

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,416.49 ($32.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,577.50 ($34.73). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($33.69), with a volume of 23,701 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.77) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.36) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,422.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,419.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

