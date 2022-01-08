Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.49

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.49 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.35). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 290,149 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.65. The company has a market capitalization of £106.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.