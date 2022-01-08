Tdam USA Inc. Sells 4,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

