Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,075 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 13.8% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 83,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

