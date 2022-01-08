Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 101 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.