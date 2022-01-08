We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

