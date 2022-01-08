Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

