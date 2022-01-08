Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

CCL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

