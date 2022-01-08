Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $248.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day moving average of $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

