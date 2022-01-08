Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 290,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97,359 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 93,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

