M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,641 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

