M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

