M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,769 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ANSYS worth $52,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

