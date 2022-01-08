monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $249.00, but opened at $242.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. monday.com shares last traded at $243.80, with a volume of 9,995 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.56.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.