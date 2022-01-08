Nafter (NAFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Nafter has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Nafter has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $1.67 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

