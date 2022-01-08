Analysts Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target at $56.06

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 28.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noah by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.35. Noah has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.