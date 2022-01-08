ZClassic Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $943,812.12 and $5,752.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00351458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00131630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00087814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

