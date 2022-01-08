XSGD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $205.01 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 279,633,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

