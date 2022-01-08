M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,061 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $239,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

