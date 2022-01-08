U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Stake Lessened by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of U.S. Global Investors worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $5.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

