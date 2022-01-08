Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.