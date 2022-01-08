Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 66,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 55,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

