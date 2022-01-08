Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.52. 180,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,001. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

