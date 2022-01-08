San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,355 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

