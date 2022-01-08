WNY Asset Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

