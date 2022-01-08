MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post $686.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 320,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.