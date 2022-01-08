X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.83. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

