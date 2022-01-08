$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 987,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.