Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

EQGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

