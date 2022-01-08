Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

