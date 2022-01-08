Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.47 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

