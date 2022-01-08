BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,039 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

