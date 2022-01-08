State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,314 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $44,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

HLT stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

