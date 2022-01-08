Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declines By 31.5%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,301,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

GOF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 534,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,324. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

