AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 24,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 25,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

