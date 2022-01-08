Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.20. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$28.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

